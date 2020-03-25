Kylie Jenner donates 1 million dollars to hospitals by coronavirus

EFE

Los Angeles / 25.03.2020 15:52:01

Kylie Jenner, the businesswoman and TV star famous for of the attendance, together with their sisters in the popular reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashianshe donated a million dollars (a little more than 23 million pesos), to the hospitals California purchase material and medical devices of the crisis of the coronavirus.

The donation your medical Thais Aliabadi has been announced, the insured, was excited to see the millionaire number the purchase is to be masks and other material protectors for professionals working in this a state of emergency in the health sector and sometimes the right equipment is missing.

“I asked the universe to collect protective masks for our brave workers of the health and today my dream come true. One of my patients, a beautiful angel, the living, just donate 1 million dollars to help us,” wrote the doctor in her profile of Instagram.

View this post on Instagram I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers, and today my dream came true. One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes. I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave and HE ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @Kylie Jenner ❤ in a while. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much. Thank you X a million…. Post shared by Dr. Thais Aliabadi (@drthaisaliabadi) on Mar 25, 2020 at 10:14am PDT

According to Aliabadi, with this money you can buy “hundreds and thousands of masks, protectors, face, and other devices,” deliver “, directly responding to the professional and first” in this plight.

“I’m speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude,” he said.

For his part, Jenner’s work, the doctor responded to the message with thanks.

“I love you! And thanks to you for all the love and attention that you do you in everything! You’re an angel on earth,” he said of the “influencer” has a emporio includes the recognized brand for make-up.

Kylie Jennerwith 167 million followers Instagramthey are encouraged, through their social networks, people can stay in their homes, and the compliance with the quarantine, you have to be insured, meets for two weeks “very seriously”.

Among other things, solidarity actions, background Michael Jackson Estate (manages the estate of the artist) has 300 thousand dollars donated to help in the fight against the coronavirus in three organisations of the workers of the show-and the provision of food.

The Academy for the recordingthe institution organizes every year the Grammyannounced the establishment of a relief Fund for the management of the consequences of the global crisis of the coronavirus, wherein in the music industry, especially the live performances of employees in “concerts in hotels and bars to large festivals musicals”.

This current pandemic Covid-19 has infected so far, 413 thousand 467 people in the world, 18 thousand 433 deaths caused, according to the latest data, the processed The world health organization (WHO).

office