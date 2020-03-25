Kylie Jenner joins the cause and make a generous contribution to coping with the coronavirus | News

In front of the difficult caused by the coronavirus, some wanted to have celebrities, add up efforts to combat the pandemic. Kylie Jenner is one of them, because he has given to recognize that you have a generous contribution to support of hospitals in California and serves the cases, in connection with this virus. Thais Aliabadiwoman doctor, the young entrepreneur, reveals in his account of Instagram, acquire your patient donated a million dollars to, masks, surgical, and other medical products that you need staff, catering to the sick of Covid-19. “I asked the universe to collect masks for our brave workers of the health and today my dream come true. One of my patients, a beautiful angel, the living, to donate a million dollars to help us”he wrote to the specialist-not that he mentioned the name Kylie, was more than clear that it is her, because she shared a photo of himself on which he looks, by their Stormi when I was just a baby. And he was apparently brought Thais, in the world of the small in February 2018. According to Aliabadi, the amount you donated Jenner has to buy “hundreds and thousands of masks, protectors, face, and other devices” delivered directly respond to the professionals and first” in this plight. “I’m speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude”wrote honest doctor. The youngest daughter of Kris Jenner not long in responding to the release and also expressed their gratitude. “I love you! And thanks to you for all the love and attention that you do you in everything! You’re an angel on earth”said the young magnate, the cosmetics industry.