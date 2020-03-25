Memrias de Woody Allen, released finally

Crditos photo: The Hachette Book Group has left, plans to publish, the memrias de Woody Allen, %u21CApropos planned Nothing,%u21D, the publicao was for April (PA)

The information in the

the goods

well, the public.

Come out and join the over 100,000 players have registered.

At the beginning of this month, All of the publisher, Hachette Book Group, has announced that it is the autobiography of Woody published The proposals of the Nothing. These times are long time over, in which people, other subjects, and not on the coronavirus, the announcement caused an uproar.

Journalist Ronan Farrow, the son of Allen and who the Director is removed, blasted the decision and said it would be released at the end of his relationship with the publisher, has a book of his own. Employees of Hachette filed a protest against the publication of the work of woody Allen, comes a protest from the offices in New York and Boston. In the editor, it took only a few days, the pressure.

“After listening to it, we came to the conclusion, you can proceed with the publication would not have been possible for the TARUS,” he said of the publishing company through a spokesperson.

Note how often in today’s culture of the discharge is carried out, in the language of light, “hear”. You note something else: it desancado although hardly anyone will ever read; certainly not all of them critical of the more violent.

“Sentence first, then the verdict will be announced later,” it’s the kind of thing that happens in the should Alice’s adventures in Wonderland.and not the one who seems to be making a test version of literature in the United States.

My own bias is strongly in favour of the publication, both as a matter of principle and in the interest of the public. This is, of course, Woody Allen is my friend, and superficial; we are not friends, but we have friends in common. As should be clear, to the point: I am a member of the jury received a journalism award to Ronan Farrow for his research on Harvey Weinstein.

But, to me, to ensure that the reviewers have a reason, I decided to give them a book and read it. What I found out: it is very, very good. As Allen writes in as well. It’s humor is almost on every page.

Woody Allen is a presence that is creative, important on the stage of the arts / american for the last 60 years, so the cast of characters is great. The background is filled Chalamet with the likes of Ed Sullivan and Dick Cavett, Johnny Carson, ” Pauline Kael, Scarlett Johansson, and Timothée. The first plan, with Louise Lasser, Diane Keaton and Mia Farrow.

The story of how All it was was a big hit in the mid-1950s and in the 1960s, for the most part, it is a new thing for me…. Very interesting.

Equally fascinating are the etalhes were on the films that continue to be cultural attractions for the hundreds of millions of people Bananas, Annie Hall, to Husbands and wives and The End-Point – Match Point.

Nevertheless, the most interesting part of the book, the story All makes from his relationship with Mia Farrow, and, even more, the destruction of the relationship. As the reader probably already know, this happened after a Farrow to find out the relationship of All, the-year-old with an adopted daughter to them (but not All) Soon-Yi Previn, wife of woody Allen, who was 21 at the time. Then Farrow accused need All the abuse you sexually, the adopted daughter of the two of you, Dylan Farrow at the age of seven at the time, and during a visit he made to the house in 1992.

Woody Allen actually made? He has always denied this strongly, and never was accused of doing criminal law, it is, and the two studies and to have a formally conducted by the Yale-New Haven Hospital, and the other by the State Department of Social Services of New York, were said to be acquitted.

For his part, Dylan has insisted that the accusation is well-founded, as well as the claims of Ronan, which he describes as “an allegation worthy of credit, maintained for nearly three decades, is confirmed by the reports and the evidence of contemporaries”.

No, we will never know the truth…. To believe the people who tend to be that Dylan would say, you should, at least, the first book in the second hand made by a brother, Moses Farrow read. And to believe those who tend to be Woody, to read All, the decision of judge Elliott Wilk ‘ s, if it is denied All custody of Moses, Dylan and Ronan.

This is the one that requires to give you the independence of a free society, both parties have the right to listen to your arguments, both with an open mind, and extend the presumption of innocence, the one who is judged, whether in the court or in the court of public opinion.

To do something does not mean respect for the feelings of the victims. This means prejulgar, on the basis of information which is incomplete, who are the actual victims. In fact, this is a two-way street.

In the book, All of the claims that Mia Farrow is not only promoted, to the brainwashing, I’ll take you to believe that he was abused, and killed some of their adoptive children physically and mentally. The allegations in these fully supported by the Moses and Soon-Yi. A time after Moses, the Mia had heard all the talk of his son has taken away the lives of the poor, Thaddeus, “in a shed from the house, due to a breach of no importance.”

If you, Mia, Dylan, or Ronan Farrow should be a book in writing, reject the accusations of woody Allen, and the publisher buys the book and then its publication was at the last moment, it would be triggered certainly expressions of indignation. And it would be justified. So, that’s all what counts in this moment is dominated by the coronavirus?

The answer is no, because that is censorship. The Corn is a business, and you need to consider your market, how Woody Allen has the right to the book to a different publisher. (The book was published by Arcade Publishing).

In the answer, nor is it a book is a treasure trove of literature of inestimable value, that it is only again to the public. No matter how much I might have, but it is not.

All of this is important, because the culture of cancellation is a threat to our collective well-being in a variety of ways and is the key to the insulation, the investigate on the people of the desert, the rejection of evidence contrary to what we believe, and to take account of opposing points of view; and the habit of ” automatically an equivalence between the accusation and the debt-to-define, and give occasion to the people who are responsible for the preservation of the institutions of liberal culture, the growing power of the mob, to digital and a fear that these mobs will not reach anyone who dares to oppose your thoughts, or that aventurem in the expression for the point-of-view, unorthodox.

This threat attack the essence of the habits of a free society. Seen by itself, the drama of Woody Allen, it’s just a mess of no meaning, in the middle of the crisis. In terms of the broader questions it raises, is it a symptom of incentives for the current state of our core.

*Originally published in The New York Times | Translation by Clara Allain, published in the ‘Folha de são Paulo’