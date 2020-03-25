Miley Cyrus, Luisana in the series starred Michael Bublé: the stars make it out alive during the quarantine

The quarantine was the best excuse for many people, the possibilities, some earrings, or have a good reason that a long time ago due to lack of time or any other, were not able to perform.

And the famous that are also in the phase of isolation and things to do which includes: live concerts, lectures or to interviews of the various social networks.

Miley Cyrus debuto as a model in the closure of the New York Fashion Week, 2020. (REUTERS/Idris Solomon)

This is the case for the legendary American singer Miley Cyruswho created during the isolation Bright-Minded: Live with Mileya number of programs, the transfer streaming and the anecdotes from your life, in addition to the survey of other artists.

So far, the program is comprised of six episodes, broadcast from Monday to Friday, from Instagram, the singer also had a large invited Demi Lovato, Emily Osment and Hailey Bieber.

Other well-known have are very active in the networks Luisana In The Series Starred and her husband Michael Bublé. The actress shared a picture with the calendar of activities carried out next to the canadian singer and her three children.

The couple is wearing, married since 2011 and have three children. (Web)

“Today, we have asked ourselves, because we the living. The answer is simple: in the most difficult time in our lives the love we of the people, the followers of Mike and my was huge and the it meant a lot for us,” said Luisana starred in the series.

In november 2016, and his eldest son, Noah, was diagnosed with cancer of the liver. (Web)

It is important to remember that one of the sons of the couple, was diagnosed in the year 2016 with liver cancer. “I think it made me a better father, to be a better person. If the worst thing that could happen to you, happens to you, you are not afraid, nothing more”, revealed at the beginning of the year the canadian actor and singer about the situation of her young son.