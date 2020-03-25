Netflix: seven musical documentation, safety pins, jazz, EDM, rap, and Taylor Swift Info Arenales

Everybodys Everything, documentary about Lil Peep

From jazz to pop and heavy metal to electronic music, with the scale in hip-hop. Forced isolation, which can be used by the pandemic, good to the deepening of the music you love, and also, is in the other unknown. If the story is well told, and sometimes the main actors and the genre it are less. Therefore, the following is a list of seven musical documentaries that deserve to be considered, beyond what might be in our headphones.

The trumpeter Lee Morgan and his wife, Helen Moore

I Called Him Morgan

In addition to the recent Birth of the Cool, the documentary about Miles Davis , la batea virtual Netflix, dedicated to jazz and I Called Him Morgan . What is the history of the trumpeter Lee Morgan, as his wife is here, and kill Helen Moore. Built from the history of Moore, the documentary keeps the suspense in a thriller, the pintoresquismo of New York, mainly nevada, is the value of the statements of the legends of jazz and the redemption of a woman that he killed who I was, former spouses, Yes, but you also saved the life before legend, a long time.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yxLByThNvWU(/embed)

What We Started

David Guetta, Tiesto, Steve Angello . All of these names of the family sound good today, for almost any person, the minimal-to-date in the world of music in General and electronics in particular. But each scene has a beginning is chaotic and uncertain: “What We Started, to tell them what the beginning of the EDM ( electronic dance music ), the subgenre of electronic music, the back to the center of the world of pop-and captured the ears of millions of young people around the world. In a cabin on the island of Ibiza, where the DJs are cooked, the sounds of the future, the story begins focused here, in the figures of Carl Cox and Martin Garrix (next headliner of the delayed Lollapalooza Argentina 2020 ).

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQOFO5JQir0(/embed)

Who The Fuck Is That Guy

A puerto-Rican openly gay in New York in the 80s. Will also be responsible for ensuring that Metallica in the record contract, and then the heavy metal band would be the greatest of all time. The life of Michael Alago, it is a documentary, and especially when all the aspects are exposed in your life (personal and professional), almost in the same plane. The punk scene of Manhattan with obvious step for the CBGB, playing in the big leagues with the responsibility for the recruitment of new talents.

Who the Fuck is That Guy? focuses on the figure of Michael Alago, who is responsible for the conversion to Metallica in the metal band of the planet’s largest

Look Mom, I Can Fly

Travis Scott is the name of Duki and a large part of the trap Argentine repeatedly as a major influence on the talk, the American artist. In this documentary about her life, the artistic to the conceptual design of the Astro world , their third Studio album, the as one of the best works in the history of the trap . Look Mom, I Can Fly! (See, mom, I can fly! ) shows the path of a young boy who had nothing and now has everything: not has success, fame, recognition, millions of dollars and the crisis of existential well clear, how to deal with it.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wdGlR3nvgmc(/embed)

I’m part of the band: Nasty Cherry

Since I was a teenager, Charli XCX, today, a pop star globally, he dreamed of having, the brain behind a gang of girls. And I’m part of the band: Nasty Cherry , a docuserie in six chapters, which is nothing else than the demo, this dream can pesadillescos colors. To build a group of zero, consisting of members, we do not know and come from different contexts, it can be utopian, as it seems. If it is secured, then the sum of the psychosis, the gain exposure of social networks and the pressure to, a place in the industry since the first song is a drama.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1X5L5QWqogg(/embed)

Miss Americana

For a time, Taylor Swift was aware of their power and responsibility as one of the most popular singers of the last ten years. Ready to play in the world of pop, according to your own rules, Miss Americana shows not only her artistic skills as a songwriter and performer, but also how it was that he decided to publicly their political opinions and also show off your own problems and those of the family. There is film footage, interviews and behind-the-scenes of shows and recordings. Everything was fought between the releases Reputation (2017) and Lover (2019).

Lil Peep: “Everybody’s Everything

“I want to be all things to all people,” wrote Lil Peep in the last post of Instagram before his death. And at some point it was, if even for a short time. Lil Peep, died at the age of 21 in the year 2017, which was due to an accidental overdose of fentanyl, one of the stars of meteorites of the American oilseed rape. Head visible from an underground scene of today, on the morning of the soundtrack of young people conflictuados in the whole country was, was with her own demons and excesses of fame. The documentary shows the story of a star, prematurely in times of social networks.

