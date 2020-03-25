Photo: Oh, Sultry the moment! Selena Gomez is sitting and the skirt opens, so That!

What uncomfortable moment lived Selena Gomez in the street

25. March 2020 · 14:32 hs

Selena Marie Gomez, better known as Selena Gomez is a singer and songwriter, American, 27 years old, began her career as an actress, 10 years in the famous and recognized series of Barney, you know That?

A curiosity of the singer Selena Gomez that they are in the series Barney, he met his loyal friend Demi Lovato, and since then inseparable What a beautiful friendship!

Recently, before we found in Google a picture, thrilled thousands of people, and that we did show, Selena Gomez sitting on a sidewalk with a dress, what him very well.

What is the most curious and eye-catching of the image that Selena suffered an accident significant because her skirt opened What is expected of him in its entirety for a horror Selena Gomez!

In addition, you can also see that Selena Gomez over a excellent period of time, seen want the camera to capture, the he in his hands, What a beautiful reminder!