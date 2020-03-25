Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos receives the award at the TRT of the 15th Region

The President of the Paulista Football Federation receives award at the TRT of the 15th Region



In Campinas, Brazil; Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos was awarded the Grand collar, with the maximum out of your home

Posted on 12/03/2020

of the Agency, Indoor football

Campinas, SP, Brazil, 12 (TFI) – the President of the The Federação Paulista de Futebol (PLANT), Reinaldo Carneiro Bastos, was honored on Thursday with the A Great Necklace the The regional court of the work (TRT) on the 15th, the Region of Campinas (unicamp). This is the highest honor in your home.

He is honored to be considered for the first time, the TRT of the 15 the Region, the business said in the excitement, and explained to them the meaning of honor for himself and the club in the In The State Of São Paulo, Brazil.

“It is a moment that I’m going to share with all the clubs in the state of São Paulo, Brazil.



The football, which is honored, because we have initiated, jointly with the Association, a new way of dealing with our problems, especially in the older teams (all in the debt of the work. We have to put up with him in front of you”he said.

The President of the INSTITUTION of the award (photo: Leandro Ferreira)

JUSTICE IS THE DELIVERY

The President of the INSTITUTION, the A Great Necklace from the hands of justice, Ana Paula Pellegrina lock man. He also spoke about the relationship between the TRT and the times of football and celebrate, in addition, the progress of the team in dealing with the debts labour party.

“We have to make the club here-we-and-hold commitments, we have made a Covenant with the one Hand down to 15, opens up the possibility that the club could afford, and pay off all of your appointments past and present.

The excitement is great to see that the game of football in São Paulo is a very big step, to meet his obligations. All of the clubs and the Association are United in this effort“he said, a business.

Ronaldo received the medal of justice, the by Ana Paula Pellegrina

A GOOD LIFE

At the ceremony that the opening of the work in the judiciary in the year 2020, highlighted, and brought several government officials and representatives of the institutions that have been awarded with the Grand collar and medal of Gold.

There are about 34 people and four people recognition, also for the event this year. The President of the TRT for the 15 Region, the justice Gisela Rodrigues Magalhães de Araújo de Moraes, commander of the ceremony, and commented on the presentation devoted to the economy and to the PLANT.

(The reason is because of the good relationship that the court in a General way, in particular with the Federation of the Paulista Football.

There are work issues at the level of the football in the court, it is assigned to solve all of them.

Reinaldo Carneiro, Many took on the challenge to the judicial, Gisela Rodrigues Magalhães de Araújo de Moraes (photo: Leandro Ferreira)

In a good democracy, bring these agreements (with the Association) for the treatment of reconciliation and peace, by a court of law.

It is the national policy from the national Council of justice, to work for us in this field,”“said Gisela.

IN THE PRESENCE OF



Sebastian is an Archangel, and with the Tiaozinho, the President of the bridge in Black, Ricardo, Miguel, Moses, the Chairman of the stadiums, joined the event. In addition to the many authorities and institutions, including local, regional, family, guests and guests of honor from the media.

THE WORLD

21 personalities, they were honored with the A Great Necklace and 16 others, with the The Gold-Medal.



A Great necklace

ANA PAULA TAUCEDA White

Justice as a President, and Here is the handed down from the 17th place in the Region, in the Holy spirit

ANNE AND HELEN-FISCHER-INOJOSA

To the right of the President of the handed down on the 19 in the Region, in the state of Alagoas

POPE BENEDICT HERCULANO DUARTE-NETO

Mr President, and the inspector is handed down to the 21 area, Rio Grande do Norte

HUMBERTO EUSTAQUIO SOARES MARTINS

Minister, the inspector of National justice

LAIRTO JOSÉ VELOSO

Mr President, the TRT of the 11th Region, in the Amazon state of Roraima

THE OTHER CHAIB

Justice, the President of the TRT in the 22 Region in the States of Piauí

LUIZ CLÁUDIO COSTA

The President of the speech Record from the TV

MARIA REGINA MACHADO GUIMARÃES

Justice as a President, and Here is the traditional from the Region 10, in the Distrito Federal, and Tocantins

MARCELO VIEIRA SALLES (COL H)

The General-commander of the military police of the state of São Paulo

NICANOR DE ARAUJO LIMA

Mr President, and the inspector of the handed down on the 24th the Region of Mato Grosso do Sul

OSMAR, JOHN BARNEZE

Mr President, and the inspector is handed down on the 14 in the Region, Rondonia, and Acre

PASTOR B., TEIXEIRA LEAL

Justice, the President of TRT, in the 8. Region, in the province of Pará and Amapá

REINALDO CARNEIRO BASTOS

The President of the Federação Paulista de Futebol

RENATO PACHECO E SILVA BACELLAR NETO

The Consul General of Sweden in Sao Paulo

RILMA APARECIDA PORTUGUESE

Justice, the President of the TRT, 2. Region-São Paulo

ROBERT ALEXY (not verified)

As well as a teacher

SERGIO FERNANDO MORO (not verified)

The minister of state, justice, and Public safety.

MINUTE GIFT: VALDIR JOSE SILVA DE CARVALHO

Mr President, TRT 6 Region, Pernambuco and the

VILMA LEITE AMORIM MACHADO

Justice as a President, and Here’s the TRT on the 20th Region, Sergipe, Brazil

ASSOCIATION OF NAZARENE SOCIAL ASSISTANCE

Charity

HOME ” GRANDPA HAPPY

Charity

FUNDAÇÃO PADRE ALBINO

Charity

The plenary meeting of the TRT was crowded, that

GOLD MEDAL

ADRIANA, AS SHE PICKED BRAZIL FOR MOREIRA.

Medical

ANA LAURA SANTOS ALENCAR ORANGE

The service of the TRT of the 15th Region

EDSON GERALDO DE SOUZA

Delegated to the head of the Federal police in Campinas

JOSE MARIA DA COSTA

Lawyer

JOSÉ ROBERTO DANTAS OLIVA

As a judge of the Work, and moved to the TRT of the 15th Region

LUCIA ZIMMERMANN

The judge assistant for the office of the TRT of the 15th Region

MARY ZUÍLA DUTRA LIMA

Justice of the TRT in the 8. Region, in the province of Pará and Amapá

SERGIO FEUZ

The Vice-President of the National Academy of Sports

PERICLES NAZIMA

The Secretary of health, the TRT of the 15th Region

ROMEU GONÇALVES BICALHO

Lawyer

SILVIA REGINA DE PAULA ROSA

Wizard-head of the team of the TRT of the 15th Region

A BONO

Lawyer

A COMMUNITY-RADIO-STATION-OF-THE-DAY –

Join A COMMUNITY OF COMMUNICATION AND the CULTURE OF THE DAY

An Association of non-profit status

THE NOVEL IS REINDEER KENT

Lawyer

HABIB PLAYS NADRA GHANAME

Lawyer

SISENANDO GOMES CALIXTO DE SOUZA

The server for the 1. Rod in the work of the intersection of the TRT of the 15th Region