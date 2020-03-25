Rihanna donates $ 5 million to the fight against the coronavirus

Through his NGO, the Foundation, ” Clara Lionel, the singer Rihanna donated a portion of its assets to stem the crisis of health care because of the COVID-19.

The artist, originally from Barbados, with a contribution of 5 million us dollars in banks of food, in the moment, this working in the communities to the danger of infection and with older adults in the United States.

“Another part of your contribution is directed to the support and protection of the medical personnel working in hospitals, as well as the acceleration of the production of examinations and treatments in countries like Haiti or Malawi,” says the press.

Further, you agree that Rihanna is not the only famous concerned about the situation. Other posts were to find Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation donated the 100-million-dollars-to combat disease, a vaccine and stop the spread of, improvement of test-detection, as well as for the treatment for those who were positive.

“On the other hand, the designer Donatella Versace and her daughter Allegra Beck, donated 5 million to combat the virus. Your donation is specifically for the area of the intensive care unit of the hospital San Raffaele in Milan. Currently, the virus has caused, is Supplement a contagion 329 thousand people in the world”.