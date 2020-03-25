Rihanna donates number of millionaire to support the fight against coronavirus. | Diario de Mexico

Editorial.

Rihanna, the famous artist from Barbados, has overcome the activism in social networks and the position of the eyes of the world through the donation of five million dollars for the support of various foundations in the fight against the growing epidemic of Covid-19.

As stated on instagram of Clara Lionel Foundation, founded in 2012, the singer, the foundations would benefit from the singer Partners in Heatl, Direct Relief, Feeding America, Rescue. Org. and WHO.

Between the various services to afford with the help of the donation of Rhianna the support of the food bank for disadvantaged groups such as the elderly, low-income, medical care, to try, the coronavirus in poor countries, the purchase of equipment for specialists and investments of research institutions, the search for a vaccine against the pandemic.

This generous support binds to the 700,000.00 us dollars, which is the star of the musical, had given recently for the purchase of respirator masks, the artificial, he places it as one of the personalities in the world, the more they have brought the fight against the coronavirus.