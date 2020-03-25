Rihanna makes big donation for the containment of the crisis in the health sector

In view of the crisis in the health sector by the SARS2-COV2a number of products, the celebrities, have made to the work, incredible donations to favor the fight against this pandemic. An example of the designer are Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce those who have donated considerable sums for the attack on the disease.

You can also read: Dolce & Gabbana unite to fight against the coronavirus

Donatella Versace together with her daughter Allegra Beck, donated 5 million euros to combat the virus. Your donation is specifically for the area of the intensive care unit of the hospital San Raffaele in Milan.

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation donated $ 100 million against the coronavirus, a vaccine to stop the spread of, improvement of test-detection, as well as for the treatment for those who were positive.

Also Chiara Ferragni, Giorgio Armani, and many personalities, international connected, the cause with important donations, the cooperation in the individual points of importance in the health crisis we live in the world. Or Miuccia Prada and her husband Patrizio Bertelli donated medical equipment for the hospitals in Milan.

You can also read: Chiara Ferragni and Giorgio Armani to donate against coronavirus.

However, in these days, to an international star, a member of this list, and it is nothing more and nothing less than the entrepreneur, singer, designer and fashion icon Rihanna. Through his own NGO, the singer founded in 2012 to honor her grandparents, the barbarense supported the cause with a substantial donation.

Through the Foundation, ” Clara Lionel, Rihanna he donated 5 million dollars for the face and viruses. This post seeks to cooperate with the banks, the food you are working with the municipalities in the risk of infection and with older adults in the United States, according to the magazine Vogue Spain.

The rest of this large donation is for the protection of the medical staff, working in hospitals, and the intensification of the processes for the production of tests and treatments for countries in a situation vulnerable, such as Haiti or Malawi.

Formerly the Foundation’s Clara Lionel h commissioned, funds for the education and the situations, in crises around the world, such as, in the last year by hurricane Dorian on Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands.

The donations in the world have been waiting for, and the colleague of Rihanna, Kanye West, also decided to donate the food to two charities in Chicago and Los Angeles and will certainly make a big difference in this crisis in health care, which torments all of us.