Scarlett Johansson is the last response to the sequence of the Black widow

We all know that The Black Widow it was delayed, indetermi Adam duck on account of the outbreak of the coronavirus in the world. We have practiced social isolation, to prevent the spread of the virus, and therefore the cinemas around the world closed as a gift.

But, in addition, by simply from the film, it is the question of the continuation of the same. That is done? Scarlett Johansson spoke out about it in an interview with the Atlantic, and the position of the actress, it was positive.

“I think it will take some time to get over. It is a constant in my life for over a decade. In every 18 months, and returned to the family, and the continuation of this journey with all of you… I think all of us probably have mixed feelings about that, at least in certain scenes, but I really felt a sense of accomplishment. I feel that I’m tired of this all the time. I really need to at all of those places that feel uncomfortable, and you can explore some of the hidden corners.”, Shot with the actress for the cause of the dismay in the fans of the Black widow.

Even with a replacement on the Black Widow has already been put in question, that is, Florence Pugh, author of Yelena’s, in the place of Natasha Romanoff. “Of course, while we were there, seems to be not the kind of Film that you roll with a pass-through of the bat. The direction and the sentiment behind it was to try and true, this story is complicated and painful. And just as many of the fans waiting for the movie with her,” Pugh talked about this in an interview with the news website of entertainment Uproxx.

Scarlett Johansson has spoken about the question of the film. “A lot of people ask me if the Film was to have done it, to do before, and now they are asking if it is now too late for this. But, I would not have this Film ten years ago, when we started our journey in the Marvel universe. This is the reason why it is so… this is a film very much about the gamethe actress said.

A journalist specializing in the entertainment, consumer sites, and cinemaníaco of the book.

Comments