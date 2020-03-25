Scooter Braun claimed, “malicious intent” against Taylor Swift

Photo: AP

Scooter Braunthe magnat music behind the big pop stars such as Ariana Grande and Justin Biebernot, it houses a “the intent” after the purchase of music from Taylor Swift.

After the company Ithaca Holdings buy Big Machine Label Group last June, brown is in control for the assumed master records of records of past Swift were under the power of the record company, if you moved Universal Music Group.

Fam A publication of the shared Scooter Braun (@scooter Braun), the 21-Jul-2019 12:36 PDT





Once you are accused by the news, Swift public emresario you “harassment manipulator incessantly”, you agree that you felt “sad and asqueada” of brown’s possession of his work.

You might also be interested in: Taylor Swift: “my legacy fell into the hands of someone who is trying to dismantle”

Photo: AP



In an interview In the podcast Wide OpenBrown said: “I have nothing to do with unfair intentions. Trying to make things above Board. Trying to do the right thing”.

Not everyone will be satisfied with everything that you do, and I think in the long run, I learned, with time the truth always come to light and I hope the

Taylor is under contract with ” Big Machine Label Group, and signed, during your beginnings as a musician, teenager, published with your the first six albums.