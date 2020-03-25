Selena Gomez admits her new single about Justin Bieber!

The dull romance between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber has flooded the magazines, scandals, and online media. To have been eternally at the end and again, stories of infidelity, abuse, and much more drama, in the bread every day with these two.

Selena Gomez reveals the truth about his new single



However, the “history of love” went to the end of a year ago. Since then, Justin Bieber, he married the model Hailey Baldwin and Selena Gomez has returned to the stage with a new album.

The comeback of Selena Gomez not without its difficulties, starting with the overcoming of the relationship, which I have since puberty Justin Bieberboth of the fracture, as it is stormy, the romance in the first place was.

On more than one occasion, have written and dedicated songs about the other, as your advertising, good and evil. Justin Bieber with songs like “She don’t like the lights” and, in the case of Selena Gomez, it seems that this new album has a couple of issues about the Canadians.

THE SONG IS ABOUT JUSTIN BIEBER

With the return of Selena Gomez, again, rumors like what, what song from the Latin speaks about Justin Bieber?. The rumors point to the first single of their new album “Rare”.

Apparently they suspected to be true, “Lots of You to Love Me” Selena Gomez is Justin Bieber.

With verses such as: “Me the world and promised to do, what I believed,” “Cantaste outside of clay in my choir, because it was not your song” and “I had to lose to love”, was the first choice, which song is by Justin Bieber.

WHAT IS OR IS NOT ABOUT JUSTIN?

In an interview with Radio Disney, Selena Gomez confessed that “Lots of You to Love Me”, if you tried to about her separation from Justin Bieber.

“I wrote this song over a year ago, and it is, of course, very emotional for me. But it is really interesting to see how far I’ve come, from that time until now, ( … ), I shared my story, because it’s what I always did is precisely because it pretends not to be authentic, that nothing happens, if it is obvious what is happening”.

