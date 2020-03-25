Selena Gomez talks about his first kiss

The first kiss of Selena Gomez in front of the camera was “one of the worst days” of her life.

The interpreter ‘Lots of you to love me’ shared their first kiss in front of the camera with Dylan Sprousethe twin brother of the actor Cole Sprousewhile she appeared as a guest in the Disney series ‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’ 2006.

Selena was a guest on “the Kelly Clarkson Show,’ she said “I was as a guest star on the program, but I kissed his brother, and I couldn’t kiss you, Cole. It was my first kiss…it was one of the worst days of my life “.

In another interview before Selena Gomez had more details the first kiss the experience had the your 12.

“In fact, I leaned over to kiss him, I closed my eyes too early and I ended up half your lip will lose. Ended up that he made the kiss more than uncomfortable in the world. But he was 12 years old, so it was nice and it was good.”

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zlJDTxahav0(/embed)

