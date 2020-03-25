Shakira on the COVID-19: “The virus is very fast and the guide is very slow”

Shakira took advantage of the social networks as a platform for a message to the leaders of the world from the devastating expansion keeps the coronavirus, while some countries, measures are taken to later, the result of a overflow of the plumbing.

“Many countries are not listening to the recommendations of the health authorities act too late, or are the priority of the economy before the health and well-being of the citizens,” the singer has said.

The interpreter complained that she has held for the late response, some governments of the Old continent. “My experience, after he lived in Europe, we noticed that the virus is very fast and our leaders too slow”.

The Colombian, he also made a call to the countries to cooperate together with the world health organization, in a coordinated plan international. “In the countries where, until now, only a few cases have, that you learn from the mistakes that we have to pay in European countries where the measures were too late.”

Shakira also pushed for the implementation of the measures, the brakes, to prevent the spread of the pandemic, the number of contagion even greater.

“Instemos our leaders to implement a 15-day social distance. The closure of schools and public places where people come together, flattening of this curve and prevent the spread of the virus, especially in countries that are not willing to provide medical care in Latin America and Africa”, he added.

“Please, we stay in our houses for 15 days for the welfare of the sick, the elderly and the most vulnerable in the world”, Shakira ends up on your desperate message to humanity.