Shakira shocked, the networks give an important message to see more details!

The Colombian singer Shakira will give an important message and their followers do not stop to support you

24. March 2020 · at 21:16

The singer Shakira the 43-year-old is one of the many artists filántropas not rest until they see that you have helped someone, and so that many will follow your example.

How well do we know the artist, “the goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF”, has also helped, after years, that many children are born from low-income to eat in your country, healthy and, of course, you are encouraged to study further.

On this occasion, the famous used their networks to bring you an important message, that is a great benefit to the country of your husband Pique: “I am very proud of the positive efforts of the company in these difficult times, when my partner Puigyou gave your plant perfumes the manufacture of disinfectant for the hands, essential for a donation to the by the Spanish government”.

Shakira I continue to write as a description, published several photos of the following: “A great example of doing good, social. I hope this inspires other companies.”

Without a doubt, this incredible message, together with a contribution to the follow fight, this fight against the coronavirus called Covid-19.