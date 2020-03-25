Taylor Swift has not but praise for Madonna

Cool Taylor Swift, known for songs like ‘Blank Space’ and the current ‘Lover’ not hesitate to show your affection and enthusiasm for the work of other artists, especially if they have influenced your career.

LET PLANET RADIO LIVE FROM HERE

What he did this weekend, then for a concert by Madonna in New York. From their stories, from Instagram, of the young pop star shared a photo post-concert accompanied with various commentaries, and the quality of the show.

TAYLOR SWIFT SURPRISED WITH THIS COVER OF ‘LOVER’

The picture where TayTay appeared with some friends, was accompanied by a text that said, “thank you for an exceptional show, Madonna”. Of course, the singer described the acclaimed Queen of Pop in the publication.

In addition to Taylor Swift also congratulated, and the Madonna and the whole team behind the production of the tour ‘Madame X’) gives it everything on stage.

The relationship between the two artists is quite good, with Swift is always mention Madonna as one of her influences of pop. Also in 2015, we had the opportunity to see you and share the stage in the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where Swift was accompanied with her guitar, the Madonna in a rendition of ‘Ghost town’.

You can see the video of this presentation here:

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T3vVthD5VRE(/embed)

WHO TAYLOR SWIFT IS?

Taylor Swift is an American singer-songwriter. With her second album ‘Fearless’, and touched the honor of being in the music industry: he won Grammy awards and broke several records. Has 6 cds, and the latest is the ‘Reputation’ (2017). Her hit ‘Shake It Off’ debuted on the first place of the list of Hot100 Billboard.

On the planet.pe we have the songs from Taylor Swift, the latest news about his life and career, as well as their biographical data and information about social networks of the singer.