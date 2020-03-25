The eccentric bathroom Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West a few more pairs of rich artistic. And both are all prominent in the larger sizes, and that means that can the luxury of being eccentric, there is.

Attempts for this is the luxurious bathroom, which is designed especially for the partner. In a video that was the same Kim she shared with her fans in his stories about Instagram a little tour for your bathroom and you can see what broad and challenging is.

On one side of the Laundry room, specifically for Kanye and is characterized by being separate from the mirror. The colors black and brown are in contrast to the lighted place.

On the other side of the bathtub, where you can see all of the place, the children of Kim and Kanye, more on the background, the showers, and, what strikes more is the huge panoramic Windows in the gardennow you can see that he is entirely suspended.

On the other hand, you have to see the toilets, gave much to discuss in 2013, then said that the socialite and her husband had purchased, a few toilets of gold worth of $750 thousand dollars.

Whether truth or not, is what of the toilets, what is sure is that Kim and Kanye are everything, the dynamic duo and together it tastes very peculiar.