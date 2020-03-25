The first love by Jennifer Lopez, David Cross dies, 51 years

This weekend, David Cruz died at the age of 51 years, the outside of the first love of Jennifer Lopez and with whom the singer has shared 10 years of relationship.

Cross died as a result of a disease of the heart at Mount Sinai Hospital in West New Yorka medium reported shows local.

To date, the singer has not issued any notification about it; however, it is known that David Cruz he was an important person for you, because always gave good comments about him.

Jennifer Lopez began her relationship with David cross, when she was 15 years old and he was 16. It remained then to the growth of your fame, and you saw it on more than one occasion, on the red carpet.

However, in the year 1994, the singer broke off his relationship with Cruz because of discrepancies in the partners, because the growth in the career and fame of JLo.

Currently, she is married with Alex Rodriguez, excapitán of the New York Yankees, the professional baseball in the American League.

