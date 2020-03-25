The look of unabashed Shakira has had

The singer has had many styles, but without a doubt, this is one of their most impressive

Shakira has a huge experience in the world of music and through all this time has shown that not afraid of changes of look. And is that the singer had blonde hair, red, ruffled, dark, curly, and glossy, Shak is just all a chameleon.

However, there was a look that was used at the end of 2001, the will from his fans as the more intrepid the used. This is the style that led to the publicity for her album Laundry Service. In promotional pictures, you can see how the Colombian show, a style reminiscent of a young girl Chistina Aguilera.

On the instant Shakira a cross on his neck, eye shadow color purple solid with a strong black eyeliner. Her hair is blond is very yellow with streaks of black and her outfit is complemented by a white top, lots of bracelets and a mini short.

At this time the single came from “Whenever, Wherever”, he was number 1 in Billboard Hot Latin Songs and that was most sold in the world with over 10 million copies. Without a doubt, was a very different place than the style sober, now remains.