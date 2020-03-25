The party virtual Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Oprah Winfrey

Now party with celebrities like Rihanna and J. Lo is a lot easier, thanks to DJ D-Nice, and their Instagram Lives. 24 March 2020

In times of quarantine (almost) worldwideThe Guardian he claims that 20% of the population in the world is in confinement ideas on how to interact with other people, without the increase in a space or a place. Thanks to social media, everything was possible, and also the celebrities seem a lot more attainable than ever before. The live broadcasts via Instagram are now the daily bread, but sounds logical for formats such as the program Miley Cyrus Bright-Minded. However, it is possible to have a huge party, with DJ and everything, this way? Let DJ D-Nice and your virtual hard you can prove this.

View this post on Instagram I never would’ve imagined that the best party, I would create and DJ would be from the comfort of my own home. Homeschool is a thing! Yesterday was absolutely insane. The amount of artists and friends that virtually partied with me far exceeded my expectations. I ‘ m feeling nothing but gratitude. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Thanks to all of you that supported. This has been a great way to keep our spirits high. Blessings! Sending some love to my family”. Shout out to all of my industry execs! Much love to all of the artists! JLo, Drake, Naomi Campbell, De La Soul, Black Thought, Diddy, Bun b, Keri Hilson, Will Packer, Gabrielle Union, H. E. A., America Ferrara, Donnie Wahlberg, Uncle Luke, Russell Simmons, Dapper Dan, Rob Morgan, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, T. I., Kelly Rowland, Common, Lance Gross, Queen Latifah, DJ Clark Kent, Rich Medina, DJ Tony Touch, Stretch Armstrong, Traci Ellis Ross, Ne-Yo, Usher, DJ Premier Swizz Beatz, NOT I. D., Yvette Noel-Schure, Erykah Badu, Fat Joe, Jay Electronica, GDP, Rock, Nile Rogers, Fonzworth Bentley, Marisa Tomei, Michelle Williams, Victor Cruz, Karruenche Tran, Ciara, Dajmond, John, Angie Martinez, Groove Theory’s Bryce, Tank, Cam’ron, Ludacris, Fabolous, Dorian Missick, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tasha Smith, Jadakiss, Kwamé, Chris Spencer, Royale Watkins, Estelle, Bresha Webb, Jermaine Dupri, Vanessa Williams, DJ Active, Lee Daniels, Affion Crockett, MC Lyte, James Ro, D-Dot Angelette, Kenny Burns, Tika Sumpter, Marlon Wayans, Lauren London Loni Love, Dallas Austin, June Ambrose, April Walker, Just Blaze, Kangol Kid from UTFO, Omar Epps, Keisha Epps, Roland Martin, Big Tigger, DJ Trauma, Lil Jon, the dule-garden Hill, he will imagine Simon, DJ Cassidy, Marsai Martin, Lance Gross, Anthony Hamilton, Young Guru, Lalah Hathaway, Carl Payne, Damien Hall, Denyce Lawton, Lennox Lewis, Niecy Nash, Mashonda, Erick Sermon, Jairobi, DJ Envy, DJ Enuff, Miles Brown, Lamann Rucker, Mark Brown, DJ VLuv, and more. Wow! #DNiceHomeschool #DNicePhotography #SelfPortrait. Post shared by D-Nice (@dnice) on Mar 21, 2020 at 7:40am PDT

Last weekend, the DJ, the phenomenon of the created, the Michelle Obama, Naomi Campbell, P. Diddy, Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna. The momentum was a celebration of the casual, as we did every weekend in the clubs or meeting friends, but the all had access to them. 100,000 people a had a rendezvous in the transfer of D-Nice the contain set music, unique songs with Another Gambino, among other artists.

After the success, said the rapper, posting on Instagram, it makes this type of presentations in the next few weeks. The next appointment is on Wednesday, 25.March.

