The solidarity action of Shakira in the center of the gravity of the Coronavirus in Spain

Shakira like many other characters of the world are watching with concern the progress unchecked Coronavirus in the world.

For this reason, the Colombian singer is available to develop their factory in perfumes, alcohol gel.

The artist, in lives Spain with the footballer Gerard Piquéshowed , as its partner to produce anti bacterial gel for the division between the citizens.

The post showed how to prepare yourself on all of the packaging of the product is so necessary to combat the virus.

“I am very proud of the positive efforts of the company in these difficult times, when my partner Puig, they handed their work perfumes the manufacture of disinfectant for the hands is essential that donations be made to the Spanish government. A great example of doing good, social. I hope this inspires other companies”, he described the singer on her Twitter account.