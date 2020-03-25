The team works from home in The Eternal

With a release scheduled for November The Eternal the following is in the Phase of post-production, and the same with the pandemic on the coronavirus. The members of the team in the studio Scanline VFX She confirmed on Wednesday (25) in order that the work of the house, in function, in your films, the main conclusion-about MB).

It is possible, however, that the film was directed by Chloé ZhaoYou need to go through some of the refilmagens. If this is the case, The Eternal it could wait for his debut in the altered, as it would be, until a scenario is safer in comparison to the COVID-19.

The Marvel Studios have you ever had with each increase up to the year 2020. The Black Widowscheduled arrival in theaters on April 30th, has been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic

Created in 1976, The eternal They are a race of super-humans created by the alien Celestials, in his visit on earth. However, at the same time, you have developed, and the genetic experiments of the Divine gave rise to the Deviant-a-kind-of-in the face of the corrupt, of his first creations. The film is directed by Chloé Zhao the cast includes Kit Harrington, Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Brian Tyree Henry. The film comes out in theaters On 6. November 2020.