[VIDEO] Kobe Bryant: Jennifer Lopez breaks down in homage to the athlete and his daughter at the Staples Center

After the accident, that enlutó of the basketball world, personalities of the sport and of the show gathered on the Staples center in Los Angeles on Monday, the 24 February, to honour Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

The event attended Jennifer Lopeztogether with your partner, the exbeibolista Alex Rodriguez. Both of them were friends Kobe Bryant and his familyso the diva in the Bronx to cry, until the tears at the Staples Center.

The cameras of the stadium of the la Lakers were stirred the artist of “On the floor” and without the power to hold back the tears if Vanessa Bryant read his speech in the middle of the event, in which great personalities of the music, such as Christina Aguilera and Beyoncé, were present.

How do you think of the famous actress and singer, Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Rodríguez were great friends of the family Bryantbecause sports and friendship Association for decades, and they shared the same passion for the practice of baseball and basketball, respectively.

Before eventalso attended Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West, Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, the famous singer paid tribute to his great friend Kobe Bryant and her little Gigi with your manicure.

Jennifer Lopez painted your finger nails with a beige-cream, with tiny Golden dots, and the number ’24’ and ‘2’, together with two hearts in yellow and purple own devices for years, the house was basketball legend.

It is to be noted that Jennifer Lopez was one of the first characters of the song -that posting a photo of Kobe Bryant in addition to Vanessa, and their daughters, at least, about the accident of the helicopter, the life, the players along with their daughter Gianna.

“So unfair, life to lose, a child and a man the same day. Vanessa, I pray for your strength, and God will lead you every step of the way by this lack of love is inconceivable”, wrote at the time, the diva from the Bronx.