Weddings can be canceled by the coronavirus

The wedding

Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli, to be celebrated on the 29th of may, hanging on by a thread. Or a virus, better said. And is not the only one. So far, has forced the couple, cancel the reception I wanted to be in the Palace Buckhingham. The granddaughter of Queen Isabella II and her fiancé have announced that because of the crisis of the coronavirus are also in the process of everything in connection with the link.

Currently in the UK there is the prohibition of the wedding during this time of crisis, but Yes, there is a restriction in the celebrations actually has a link. Only in the Church of five people, the bride and groom, the priest and two witnesses. In this way Beatriz and Eduardo only could tell, with two guests in your link









Emma Stone posing with the engagement ring along with Dave McCary

(@davemccary)



Also the actress Emma StoneI should move to the altar a week ago in Los Angeles with her fiancé, actor and screenwriter Dave McCary, of whom two years ago had a link to the cause of the global pandemic. This weekend it was also announced that James Middletonthe little brother of the Duchess of Cambridge, has decided to terminate you written your wedding with Alizee thevenet planned for the month of July.

James Middleton and his girlfriend Alizee thevenet written

(jmidy/instagram)



And such as these, there are other weddings to be affected. Here in our country, to one of the links is expected, with an expectation of Chenoa with her friend, the doctor Miguel Sánchez oaks. The triunfita for many months in preparation for this big day, if the coronavirus does not prevent, at 14.June.









Katy Perry, the note of pregnancy, and Orlando Bloom have their wedding moved to Japan

(VALERIE MACON / AFP)



As they are other pairs, check your dates, the ” Yes, I want. The case is Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, according to informed Page Sixthey had already organized everything in order to have a wedding with over 150 guests in Japan and had to continue. “Katy was really excited to be pregnant, up to the altar,” said a source in the medium. Other famous affected Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodríguez; and the actors Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara.







