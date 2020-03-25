Wow!!! Angelina Jolie is the mother of all X-Men in Marvel comics

Aslam Khattar
Since it is a Disney closes the acquisition of the rights to the FOX, and the fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of the X-Men in the MCU.

To this end, you still have a while to happen, the characters may your movies have to last until the year 2022.

It seems, however, that the introduction, or at least in the first instance to happen to the X-Men in the MCU, and it will be very soon.

According to a rumor from the site, Student Edge Media, is the plot of the film, The Eternal, you are responsible for the creation of a mutated gene, the Men rise to the X -. Good Topic, played by Angelina Jolie, and all of the other heroes, you can.the “fathers” and “mothers” of the class of the hero

And also the a long time, you will be responsible for a short introduction to the topic, because that is the reason for the creation of the X-Men in the MCU, is still a cause for plenty of speculation among the fans.

The full line-up of Eternal got, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Angelina Jolie, as a Topic, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kit Harington ‘ like the Dark Knight, Gemma Chan, as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani, such as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, and Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Mildred McHugh, as a Sprite, because he has a Kheogan as Druig, Mr Lee, such as the epic of Gilgamesh.

The Eternal’s debut on 6. November 2020, and it was directed by Chloe Zhao.

