Competitions: the 16 points to open up registration on Monday for the more than 600 vacancies, News and employment

At least 16 tenders are open for registration in the country, the merging of 644 positions in the offices of all level of education.
The opportunities are for professionals of all levels of the education system, and 7 States of Amazonas, Minas Gerais, Pará, Paraíba, Paraná, Rio Grande do Norte, São Paulo, Brazil.
In addition to the positions that are open, and that has already been defined, there are calls that the means for the formation of the register of reserves, the successful candidates will be called after the opening of the stations for the duration of the competition.
In the municipality of Paula Freitas (BRAZIL), and the salaries come to$ 10.632,79. On the basis of the state University of Amazonas (UFAM), the fees come to$ 9.600,92.
Please see below for the competition, opened enrollment in a second:
The municipality of Dom * Eliseu (PA.)
- Entries to: 31/01/2020
- Vacancies: 20
- Salary up to R$ 1.400,00
- Level: Medium
The city hall of the doctor’s ‘Ulysses’ (BRAZIL)
- Entries to: 31/01/2020
- Vacancies: 11
- Salary up to R$ 1.443,07
- Education: higher
The court of justice of the Federal state of Rio Grande do Norte (TJ-RJ)
- Entries to: 04/02/2020
- Vacancies: 33 pm
- Salary up to R$ 5.520,16
- Education: high school and college
- Entries to: 04/02/2020
- Vacancies: 30 PM
- Highest Salary: Us$ 4.722,07
- Education: primary, secondary and tertiary
The municipality of Paula Freitas (BRAZIL)
- Entries to: 20/02/2020
- Vacancies: 15
- Highest Salary: U.S.$ 10.632,79
- Education: primary, secondary and tertiary
The municipality of São Geraldo (BRAZIL)
- Entries to: 26/02/2020
- Vacancies: 52 pm
- Highest Salary: € 7.588,68
- Education: primary, secondary and tertiary
The municipality of Tiradentes, minas gerais.
- Entries to: 26/02/2020
- Vacancies: 55 pm
- Highest Salary: Us$ 4.027,00
- Education: primary, secondary and tertiary
The city hall of the city of Mogi das Cruzes (SP)
- Entries to: 27/02/2020
- Vacancies: 59 pm
- Highest Salary: U.S.$ 7.621,15
- Education: primary, secondary and tertiary
The Foundation of the state University of Amazonas – UFAM
- Entries to: 28/02/2020
- Vacancies: 28 pm
- Highest Salary: Us$ 9.600,92
- Education: higher
The city hall of the city of Arcos (state of minas gerais)
- Entries to: 05/03/2020
- Vacancies: 6
- Highest Salary: U.S.$ 3.252,05
- Education: primary, secondary and tertiary
The municipality of san Jose of the lagoon Covered (SC)
- Entries to: 28/02/2020
- Vacancies: 23
- Maximum Salary: R$ 5.000,00
- Education: intermediate, technical and higher
The municipality of Ponta Grossa, paraná state (PR)
- Entries to: 26/02/2020
- Openings: sign up for a reservation
- Maximum Salary: R$ 5.000,00
- Education, technical and higher
The municipality of Mamanguape (state of paraíba)
- Entries to: 28/02/2020
- Vacancies: 11
- Salary up to R$ 4.000,00
- Education: higher
The local authority, the Municipal health services in the municipality of Itapecerica da Serra (são paulo)
- Entries to: 14/02/2020
- Vacancies: 125
- Salary up to R$ 1.895,81
- Education: primary, secondary and tertiary
The town hall of the municipality of urucará (AM)
- Entries to: 07/02/2020
- Vacancies: 126
- Salary up to R$ 1.443,07
- Education: higher
The consortium’s Inter-municipal CEMMIL environment and health (SP)
- Entries to: 09/02/2020
- Vacancies: 10
- Salary up to R$ 1.099,00
- Level: Intermediate
