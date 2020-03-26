Dua Lipa + Selena Gomez + Weyes Blood and more

In our selection for the publication of music of the day are: Dua Lipa with Break My Hearthis new anthem for the fractions; Selena Gomez with the video to his latest single; Weyes Blood with an incredible presentation of your home, the latest single from The Killers, Caution and more. Oh, let’s begin!

1. Dua Lipa, Break My Heart + Future Nostalgia

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nj2U6rhnucI(/embed)

Dua Lipa give us songs of break, deserve our sympathy and love to know that you also ends up falling in love with that his heart breaks in Break My Heart. Although the course plays at the beginning of this week, Dua wanted to share the first part of their new album Future Nostalgia (premiere tomorrow) with her fans via a live stream on Youtube.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBkNP9lzyrM(/embed)

2. Selena Gomez, Dance Again

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZ-LagCs6GA(/embed)

Still in the middle of the circumstances, Selena a gift to his fans with the premiere of her new video wanted to him Dance Again. In the video, the singer appears dancing and he wants this song is a reminder that the virus is going to happen, and that we remain connected.

3. Weyes Blood Livestream

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCS4BHDd4IE(/embed)

In times of quarantine, the concerts from home to the alternative artists, the background music for their fans, in these uncertain times. Weyes Blood their fans offered a presentation acoustics from the comfort of home, interprets topics such as To Lot’s Gonna Change -, Wild -, Time -, Andromeda, Picture Me Better, Something To Believe, Bad Magic.

4. The Killers, Caution

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZT4h9M49s40(/embed)

The Killers in addition, the wave of presentations followed from home, in this occasion, the program Jimmy Kimmel Live! in the concert, their latest single, Caution. The song is included on his upcoming album Imploding the Miragethe sale is in the next 29. may.

5. Skepta, Chip & Young Adz, Waze

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VpD29TcC7cU(/embed)

Together prepares the way for the launch of her album, Insomniathe rapper of brought forward with the premiere of the video Waze. The stage is a office of the municipal administration, the dress code luxury is all black, and the occasion is a party in the Parking lot.

6. Nine Inch Nails, Ghosts V-VI

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries(/embed)

Trent Reznor surprised the fans of the band with the premiere of the series, the fifth and the sixth part of the series Ghostsseries he had his first publication in the year 2008. In a statement, the interpreter said: “Ghosts V: Together if things seem to be, well, Ghosts VI: Locusts… since knowledge”. The discs are available on YouTube and through the services available streaming at midnight this Friday.are,

7. Kesha Nicolas Cage Song

The quarantine has served Kesha invest your time in tutorials the proper washing of the hands the rhythm of your hit Tik Tok. Recently the singer published on her Twitter account a video with a song that is the protagonist Nicolas Cage. Even if the song name not an official name, we Nicolas Cage Song.

