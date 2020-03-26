How to 6 week task 2 Chapter in Fortnite? The Next Pranks Mauśniaka

Player Fortnite always get a Set of several tasks for which you additional experience points.

A week ago, the players have the first week Successfully Mauśniaka, now. In General, it is already half way throughout the season. 12 season runs much faster than the previous one. Players only use one of them, because the want to the closest major changes and Updates of the game.

Pranks Miauśniaka – Week 6

This time, again for the fulfilment of the tasks Miauśniaka. For each of them to 40 receive a total of 000 experience points, which is really much a dead amount.

Search chests on the farm anger, or in chimneys Kurzących

You ask damage the players in the use of assault rifles

Search the chest within 10 seconds of arriving, after the jump out of the Bus attack helicopter

You ask damage the players, fly in the Choppa

Wyłów weapons, glass and fish

Kill the enemies on the boat or in the Salty Strzechach dogs-Buda Destroy

Block grenade damage-builds evil plans

Dance on the Bay of kayaks on Cape cod and in the rainbow skin of hire

Use Kurzących tubes, tyrolki and hidden passage in a game

Problems is not difficult if you know where to look. All the locations are added to the bottom to 15:00.