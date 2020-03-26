Jennifer Lawrence is acting in the new film by Luca Guadagnino

LOS ANGELES, ca, 13 DEC (ANSA) – THE American actress Jennifer Lawrence was chosen to star in a new film of Italian Director Luca Guadagnino, “Burial Rites” (“rites of burial”, in free translation).

Based on a true story, the film is an adaptation published in the eponymous book by Hannah Kent, in 2013, tells the story of Agnes Magnusdottir, the last woman publicly executed in Iceland in 1830.

She was sentenced to death for the murder of two men and setting fire to the house. However, while you are waiting for the confirmation of the conviction by the Supreme court, it creates new connections and think about his alleged actions. In an interview with the Website “And” Hannah Minghella, one of the producers of the film, said Guadagnino, “it is a rare talent.

And his films are marked by a strange sense of space that is connected to the state of the characters in the complex life. I can’t think of a collaboration that is more exciting, it’s a he and she”.

In addition to the main actress, Lawrence is also one of the producers of the film. For the TriStar Pictures division of Sony Pictures the rights to the performance of the work, which does not yet have a date for the premiere.

The Italian Director is listed, you will receive the world of Gold by 2018, with the highly acclaimed “Call Me by your Name”. (ANSA)