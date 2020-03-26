Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez make a tik tok

Getty Images Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez standing in front of the camera: what do you think about each other?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are the perfect couple, and this time, in the middle of the quarantine, the crisis of the coronavirus, the lovebirds tried to kill a little time by a fun session, tik tok, where you showed the details of your privacy.

With closed eyes, and in the yard of his house, the singers and the expelotero, they replied, to see the twenty questions, where they stopped, that though in some things agree, in many others each have a completely different opinion of others.

During the so-called “Couples Challenge”, the Diva from The Bronx and former star of the Yankees, what moved your relationship, and showed details of who of the two is more money, who’s to say the first time I love you, and who is stubborn.

“Who started the first kiss?, Who apologizes first after a fight?,Who is the funniest of the two?, Who is more romantic?, Who has more patience?, Who cooks better?, Who says I love You first?, Who lasts longer in the military service of tomorrow?”, were some of the questions that have both.

View this post on Instagram Today was a dream day for me. First, I’d like to thank everyone who tuned in to watch my first of AROD, the baseball clinic. I hope you guys learned something and enjoyed it as much as I enjoyed doing it! . I mentioned this during the livestream, but do you know what Shakespeare did when he was quarantined because of the plague? I wrote King Lear. You can let this time pass you by, or you can seize it and use it to work on your swing, watch a ton of video and make yourself a better player. Or better anything, for that matter. . . You can also use it to spend quality time with family. We had a blast playing a little baseball in the yard with the four powerful young women in my life. . When I was their age, I couldn ‘ t afford bats, balls ⚾ love it. and gloves. I was lucky to have great mentors to look out for me, and for the @bgcmiamidade giving me a place to play. . Yesterday, it was so much fun watching them take some cuts. The only depressing part was watching Jen’s lock in on her swing and the launch of the one. What can’t she do? She even hits better than I do! #ShesANatural 🔱 Post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@of AROD) on Mar 23, 2020 at 8:33pm PDT

“Who is more grumpy in the morning?, Who is stubborn?, Who is the one that always says is: “Baby, hold on a second”?, Who is the social?, Who is more chaotic? and Who gives more money?”, were the other questions you had to answer with your fingers.

At the end of the challenge was very funny and revealed that, per example, Alex is more romantic than J. Lo, but J. Lo is more stubborn, the exbeisbolista and much longer it will take to be repaired.

Jennifer Lopez is currently in a moment more happy in his life, because his 50-year-old is not only an artist who has very successfully achieved, knead it carried out a huge fortune and a mother, but found the Prince of her dreams, with which he will live a romance as one of the films that played the main role.

And although she has shaped in the course of her life, the Diva from The Bronx, for always with a man at your side, and many names will come with talking about their relationships, their three exesposos: Marc Anthony, Ojani Noa and Chris Jud, or your loved ones, acquaintances, Puff Diddy, Ben Affleck and Casper Smart, among others, the artist, he made a confession that he his followers.

Despite, the game has almost always occupied, and lived relations are very intense, none of the men in the past, oígase well, no, he took care to make her feel that a lot of care.

So the interpreter of the “Ring”, in an interview with Oprah, confessed, during the event, ” 2020 Vision, where the singer sat down to talk with the famous interviewer, and opened her in my heart.

Without wanting to throw dirty water in his old pairs, J., What he said, that it is, which is in contrast to his earlier love A-Rod, who has so in love, and the singer did not hesitate to answer.

“It was different than anything I’ve ever experienced. I love your consistency: what he says, does, always, and it’s worth it. In addition, he also wants to build together, is something I never had,” said the star of the movie, Selena, with a lot of honesty, and it was there, where you you against your ex.

“I never had no one, has the desire seems to be to see me, or grows… and he is an important part of what is happening in my life at this moment. He is never to me… (gestures scolding),” added the mother of Max and Emme, who also said that the expelotero is a man with a personality as overwhelming and a feeling of empathy, even your own son recognizes.

“I always remember this conversation, although did you know that he added more than three years ago, he (Max) is up to me: ‘Alex is the only person that is never mad at me’, and Max, who is usually restless, but Alex has a lot of patience with him,” the Diva from The Bronx.

The former star of the Yankees, he said a few months ago, since he is of Jennifer Lopez, she was always his love Platonic.

“I’m just saying that had a hump. Alex Rodriguez always knew that @jlo #intentional talk”, was the comment, with the expelotero a developer video accompanied that many had already forgotten.

Rodríguez showed that the Plato can be of love a reality, and is now obliged to marry the singer to a wedding, which many expect that it will be carried out this year, but no one discloses, and date.