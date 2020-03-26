Jennifer Lopez enchants with mini skirt neon photo shoot

The singer Jennifer Lopez published a collection of shoes for DSW and she’s a model, the advertising campaign for the spring of 2020.

As part of the efforts, advertising, posed for a photo shoot adorned with a spectacular set of neon leather, consisting of an orange t-shirt without sleeves and a mini skirt green.

The outfit of the Diva from the Bronx a belt and shoes-orange, with ribbons for securing in the legs.

Photo: Grosby Group

Jennifer Lopezof 50 years, staring at the camera with a make-up dominated by base, lip balm orange game, blush, illuminator, eyeliner and spacious eyelashes black. For your hair is decided to go for a style to wet.

The star presented his new Shoe collection during the quarantine. “Here’s something to brighten your day … I’m so proud of you to throw my new shoes collection, now on @DSW!”, wrote.

“The fashion is an expression of who I am in this very moment. Each Shoe in this collection is a version of me,” said the celebrity.

To the side of the DSW, the prices 59 to $99 us dollars, range from$. The models are inspired New York, Miami and Los Angelescities, where she has lived.

“We bring the style of the street, the New York, an old glamour Hollywood and a vitality that is representative of Miami. With this collection, I hope that people can find, and you represent multiple sides of themselves, to be faithful, more authentic. Girls, really, we can do everything,” he wrote in the Declaration of its publication.

Jennifer Lopez has shown that seems to be more than ever before. Blinded, as a dancer and singer, during her presentation in the Super Bowlreceived critical acclaim for his role as Ramona Crooks and stands as a symbol of style in the fashion world.

The team from DSW assured that you like a partnership with the new York. “Your emotional connection to your fans and their passion for authentic self-expression, merged with the skills of world-class design of Designer Brand and powerful selling experience is a success”, record.

