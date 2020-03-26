Katy Perry gives fans great surprises in the video clip of ‘Cozy Little Christmas’

Katy Perry has started the month of December, and the invasion of the spirit of Christmas, the start of his new videclip topic ‘Cozy Little Christmas‘.

The singer is not only leaving you amazed, but all of their fans through their provocative outfits to Christmas and extravagant dresses, but also to the appearance of new hair in the color black.

“Well @katyperry thought of the best gift Christmas was that your hair was black,” was one of the comments, the highlights.

Another moment of “infarction”, in the video clip while the singer and Santa relax, while a pair of reindeer will give you a warm massage, where Katy, you reveal a part of your butt, something to the style of the ‘California Gurls’.