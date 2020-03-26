Kylie Jenner 1MDD staff for health to combat the COVID – 19

More and more celebrities, the connect in order to some money donations during the crisis due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, on this occasion, was a socialite, Kylie Jenner, who decided to donate nothing more and nothing less than a million us dollars for the doctors and the staff of the health, because this is considered to be the fashion, young and rich in the world, because the assets of the value of a trillion us dollars.

Was over ‘The Blast‘the news of the donation of Jenner started making the rounds on the internet, but it was not until a few hours after this action was confirmed via a post on Instagram from a recognized doctor in the United States, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, who has his official Instagram, a special thanks to the smallest of the Kardashian clan.

“I’m speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I asked the universe to collect masks for our brave workers of the health and today my dream come true. One of my patients, a beautiful angel, the living, just donate $ 1,000,000 dollars to us to buy, hundreds of thousands of masks, protectors, face, and other protective equipment, we deliver directly to the employees of the health care systemsince many of the masks disappear in the hospitals before you make your way in the faces of our heroes.

“I’ve been blessed never to be a doctor, because you help our brave rescue workers, it feels so gratifying to see how they help my own patients. From the depths of our hearts, THANK you @Kylie Jenner. You’re my hero. This generous donation will help save lives-mail. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much.Thanks X a million,” said Dr. Thais Aliabadi.

You see this posting on Instagram I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers, and today my dream came true. One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes. I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave and HE ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @Kylie Jenner ❤ in a while. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much. Thank you X a million…. A publication of Dr. Thais Aliabadi (@drthaisaliabadi) the 25 Mar 2020 10:14 PDT

As soon as the publication came in the eyes of Jenner they answered him: “I love you! And thanks for all the love and attention that you do you in everything! You’re an angel on earth”.

Celebrities join the fight against the coronavirus

It should be noted that, in addition to Jenner, there were several other celebrities, have come together to donate and help in the fight against the coronavirus, including names such as Ricky Martin, Jennifer Aniston, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively as athletes, among them J. J. Watt, Zion Williamson, Rudy Gobert, Giannis and Alex Bregmanto name just a few.