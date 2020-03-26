Kylie Jenner donates a million dollars to hospitals in California for the COVID-19 | people | edition America

The businesswoman and TV star Kylie Jenner, is known for the participation, together with their sisters in the popular reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, donated to acquire a million dollars for the hospitals in California, materials and medical devices, the crisis of the coronavirus.

The donation was announced, for his medical Thais Aliabadi, the insured, was excited to see the millionaire, and the number is in the purchase of masks and other materials, the protectors are for professionals who work in this health emergency, and that’s sometimes missing the right equipment.