Marvel has the perfect excuse to [SPOILER] back from the Avengers Ultimate

However, it is a COMIC that deals with the absence of the “Iron man”. Not only that, it also shows how the hero and when you return home.

In the COMICS, THE Invincible Iron Man, de Brian Michael Bendis – 2015, and Tony lies in a coma. The hero is replaced by a Riri’, And the heart of the iron, and then re-appear in the form of Artificial intelligence.

After the death of Tony Stark in the Avengers: the editorial deadline, it appears on the skin or in a recorded message. It also may be an indication of whether the character again in Phase 4 of the Marvel universe movie.

See also: