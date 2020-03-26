Miley Cyrus makes a confession out of him to Hilary Duff

Miley Cyrus has admitted that Hilary Duff he was the ‘only reason’ you wanted, is in the casting of the “Hannah Montana”.

The singer said in a meeting with Duff genuine admiration felt for him and for his role in the series “Lizzie McGuire”, and for this reason fought to have the main role in the new production of Disney and so “copying” your idol.

The two stars of the Disney Channel, a new Chapter in the talk-show Cyrus have logged in, live this Wednesday on Instagram Live Bright-Minded: Live With Mileya room in which the singers to interview and chat with other stars of cinema and music, as in this case Hilary Duff.

“I want to tell you, that was a concert, your, when, only 11 years old. I took her t-shirt and the boots Uggs that always you were wearing in the series”, explained Miley, Hilary’s more: “I had expected you to say of this account of me, and you would:” Look at the girl, beautiful Uggs!’ I don’t know why, he thought, but she was obsessed with your t-shirt”.

A devotion, to him the final push, in a plane, The angels with their parents and submitted to be on the rise, the casting for the new series of the just Disney Channel“Hannah Montana”.

A long interview ended with an important thought: “I would like to motivate you all to thank for me. If it wasn’t so I wouldn’t be sitting here. You’re able to iluminarme and show me how it had to do”.

