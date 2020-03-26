More than Messi! Rihanna turned viral for what he is against is the coronavirus. Oh, tremendous!.

To always help other and very aware of the health situation in the world, came to the heroine, without a coat to do its thing, we speak of Rihanna.

In these last weeks, in which gradually all of which are covered in the reality that we, as a species, some famous, and not just Ri-Ri decided to help the world with their different talents, we include transfers to us on things such as live.

– In The News

Away from just a concert for his fans, from your channel, Instagram the star from Barbados it took 5 million dollars at my disposal, the need it the most.

So also a fashion designer certain part of the donation for the banks of food, in the moment, this working in the communities to the danger of infection and with older adults in the United States.

On the other hand, the entrepreneur founder of Fenty decided to donate a part of the support and the protection of medical personnel working in hospitals, as well as the acceleration of the production of examinations and treatments in countries such as Haiti or Malawi.

Worried about the rise of the coronavirus, the interpreter, Diamons he also worked with investments in sanitation facilities and the acquisition of equipment for ventilation, the patients on Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands.

For his part, the pop singer the fulfilment of the insulation is, as a precaution, and to avoid boredom, is organized the sum to the holidays virtual, the famous DJ D-Nice from your Instagram. A lot of celebrities hang out in addition to this transmission and ask that you songs.