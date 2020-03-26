Oh, bad luck! Selena Gomez revealed that he’s recording new music until the arrival of the coronavirus

Selena Gomez a message that it has stopped, showed their fans quite surprised. The singer of ‘Loose you to love me’, he was recording new music, until the pandemic of the coronavirus, they played a prank, and she had to agree with the quarantine. Oh, if only!

The message was known to leave a live transmission from the account of Instagram, the artist of 27 years, his followers pretty amazed of what had happened. A fan asked him if he was taking advantage of the quarantine to produce something of music, that’s what decided Gomez, answer to. “No…it was the closing of the reception, to my label (record company) had, by the quarantine, so…I have a break will”.

It should be remembered that the Sel, he returned to music after a great absence of almost five years, with his new cd Rarethe same, the artist has his first number 1 in the lists of the United States and much of Europe.

SELENA GOMEZ TEACHES HIS DISCIPLES TO WASH THEIR HANDS PROPERLY (VIDEO)

Also in this insulation, the star took advantage of your fans, how you should properly wash their hands to prevent the virus to catch from Wuhan, has been involved in more than 400 thousand people around the world.

WHO SELENA GOMEZ IS?

Selena Gomez is a singer and actress. He began his artistic career at the age of 7 in the series Barney. In 2009, she formed the band Selena Gomez & The Scene, he pulled out three studio albums. She has three solo albums (“Stars Dance’, ‘Revival’ and ‘Rare’). Her hit “Come & Get It” has over 600 million views on YouTube. Is the Queen of Instagram with more than 150 million fans.

