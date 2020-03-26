Partner of Shakira to be changed from twist, against the Covid-19

The Digital Millennium

Shakira he made a greeting card public Puigthe company commissioned to produce their line of fragrances, as the company changed to help temporarily reduce of rotation, infections coronavirus Covid-19 in Spain.

On your account of Instagram, the singer insured feel very proud of the fact that its members take the initiative and use factory for the production of disinfectant for hands, the same that will be donated to the Spanish government to combat the pandemic.

“I am very proud of the positive efforts of the company in these difficult times, when my partner Puig, is used to be factory of perfumes for the production of disinfectant hands are crucial, donated by the Spanish government,” he wrote.

Shakira assured that the initiative will help companies reduce the spread of the disease in the country, where up to the date booked 47 thousand 610 cases were coronavirus Covid-19 and invited other companies to new efforts.

“A great example of doing good, social. I hope this inspires other companies”, – said the Colombian.

Shakira a trade agreement with Puig, the company, founded in Barcelona, as several companies such as Carolina Herrera, Christian Louboutin, Prada, United Colors of Benetton and Paco rebates, among others.

