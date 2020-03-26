Relic: Filtered video from the first concert of Shakira, it is Not Pique, what he had seen!

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
20


Relic: Filtered video from the first concert of Shakira, it is Not Pique, what he had seen! – MDZ Online


With a history professional of more than 30 years Shakira the artists from Colombia, higher trajectory, and the recognition that it lives up today.

The Colombian-born into the world with topics such as Inevitable, Eyes So - and Luck he has sold millions of records and countless awards for their resistance, their charisma, their talent and their dedication.

Topics

What do you receive alert notifications?




Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here