Rihanna donates million to fight against the coronavirus

Rihanna he donated caused a portion of its assets for the containment of the crisis in the health sector, by the coronavirus.

Through his NGO, the Foundation Clara Lionelthe singer wore 5 million dollars for banks, food, benefit the communities in danger of infection, and older adults in the United States.

In addition, the gift is Rihanna is focused on the support and the protection of personal health tries cases of COVID-19as well as for the production of tests and treatments in countries such as Haiti or Malawi.

It is worth noting that Rihanna it is not the only one who has proven his solidarity be caused in view of the crisis in the health sector, through the coronavirusbecause celebrities such as Bill Gates and Donatella Versace were carried out donations to various organizations.

Bill and Melinda Gates donated 100 million us dollars against the coronavirusyou will find a vaccine to stop the spread of, improvement of test-detection, as well as for the treatment of which, and of the positive COVID-19.

On the other hand, the designer Donatella Versace and your daughter, Allegra Beckdonated 5 million to combat the virus. Your donation is specifically for the area of the intensive care unit Hospital San Raffaelein Milan.

The Foundation of Rihanna

2012 Rihanna created Foundation, ” Clara Lionel in honor of the grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. This organization is in charge of funds for the education and the situations, in crises around the world, such as, in the last year by hurricane Dorian on Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands.