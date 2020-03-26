Scarlett Johansson talks about the future of the Black widow

The Black Widow returns to the big screen on 29 April, in the year 2020. The Actress Scarlett Johansson recently, she confided the fate of your character.

The Black Widow project, which is being filmed currently in Georgia, will be the heroine Natasha Romanoffthe spy in the Russian, played by Scarlett Johansson. A young man, a member of the The avengershad a tragic end in the Upcoming Appointmentwhen she sacrifices herself to the rescue of your friends. If the Marvel Studio there was the preparation of a film dedicated to this character, which fires off a couple of fans, because many of them had been left in the lurch, at the end of the character in the last film in the franchise. The Black widow is really, really dead?

Unfortunately, the answer to this question is “Yes”. The Black widow is really, really dead, and will not be renewed. The actress also spoke about this in an interview The Tonight Show the October 22, to this topic:

The death of a Black widow is on the right side. But the people are not able to believe it, and others have tried to convince me that my character was not really dead, or that it may be in a different universe, but that’s not it, I think that death is ended once and for all.

An announcement that puts an end to the rumor. The film, expected to be until the end of April 2020, a conclusion on the real. As a reminder, the Film Cate Shortland the adaptation to the life of Natasha Romanoff in between the events of the Captain America: Civil War and Ii: the war of the Endless.