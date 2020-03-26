Selena Gomez debuts video; gains are for a good purpose

LOS ANGELES, California.- The world is about some of the contingencies due to the current pandemic caused by a novel coronavirus, however, is not yet able to do everything, to be bad news, so Selena Gomez decided to brand new new music video.

The singer went to your account Instagram in order to show that, if good, may not be the best time for a new video, if it is a good thing.

‘It feels a little strange to act, is something so cheerful in the midst of a time so difficult for our world, but I also think that is a good reminder that what we have in common. For every purchase of the new merchandising Dance Again in my shop, a part of the profits of the funds benefit from the help of MusiCares COVID-19,” he said.

The video has the title ‘Dance Again’ and a part of his last and latest studio album.