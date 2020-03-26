Selena Gomez debuts video in the mid-contingency of Covid; sends message of support

The singer Selena Gomez premiered the music video to ‘Dance Again’, in the middle of the contingency by the coronavirus; commented that a portion of the profits will benefit by the sale of goods, the Fund for the assistance MusiCares COVID-19.

“It feels a little strange you throw something so cheerful in the midst of a time so hard for our world, but I also think that is a good reminder of that what we are together.”, Selena commented on their social networks.

My performance video for Dance Again is out now. It feels a little strange releasing something so lighthearted in the middle of such a heavy time for our world, but I also think it’s a good reminder that we will get through this together.💖https://t.co/LBoDIx3jcu pic.twitter.com/muLSLcS2iA Selena Gomez (@youtube) March 26, 2020

The video performance is one of your last label productions ‘Rare’with the actress marked his return to the world of music after 4 years and flashes.

Here we leave the complete video:

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZ-LagCs6GA(/embed)



