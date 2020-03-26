Selena Gomez debuts video in the mid-contingency of Covid; sends message of support

Aslam Khattar
The singer Selena Gomez premiered the music video to ‘Dance Again’, in the middle of the contingency by the coronavirus; commented that a portion of the profits will benefit by the sale of goods, the Fund for the assistance MusiCares COVID-19.

“It feels a little strange you throw something so cheerful in the midst of a time so hard for our world, but I also think that is a good reminder of that what we are together.”, Selena commented on their social networks.

The video performance is one of your last label productions ‘Rare’with the actress marked his return to the world of music after 4 years and flashes.

Here we leave the complete video:

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZ-LagCs6GA(/embed)


