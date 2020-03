Selena Gomez the focus of the criticism has, after the release of their first videos on the platform, the TikTok.

For fans of the singer have shown as ‘uncoordinated’, in the video, create the choreography of the popular challenge-song-Doja Cat’s ‘Say So’.

Between the comments can be read: “First of all, learn to dance” and “What an uncoordinated manner”.

Wooow! Could it be that the Seleneitors to soothe should?, to begin all, when we something new comes to us on the first.