Shakira, Ed Sheeran: the plagiarism most discussed music | Today, fashion

4 10

/ The heirs of Marvin is taken Gaye hot

Blurred LinesRobin Thicke and Pharrell Williams, what petó 2013, in the period before the movement to Me Too, although cosificar brazenly the woman. Your melody, which are very clear-voucher Got to Give It Up Marvin Gaye, so no one was surprised that the heirs of the artist, who died in 1984, demandaran to the two authors. After it is foreseeable that Blurred Lines generated a whopping $ 16 million. A court in Los Angeles ordered him to pay in 2015, Thicke and Williams, the three sons of Gaye 7.3 million U.S. dollars, fell but in the end, the number at 5.3 million a year later, apart from the 50% of the license fees. Not you and economic, contrary to played.