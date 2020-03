Through their social networks, the famous singer Shakira it was announced that it completed the production of perfumes in their factory, and now alcohol produce in the gel.

The Colombian artist, he released some photos and found that the disinfection is donated to the Government of Spain, to combat the coronavirus.

