Taylor Swift donates money to fans with problems caused by the coronavirus

Starting with the search for ways to help others deal with the isolation, until the cancellation of events, show business industry is responding to the pandemic of the coronavirus in a different way.

Most of the people are to be retrieved Covid-19, but this can lead to serious diseases in people in old age or with pre-existing conditions.

TAYLOR SWIFT SENDS MONEY TO HIS FANS

Taylor Swift to fill helps some of their fans, the “empty space” of the pandemic on their revenue. Up to now, about 10 people thousands of dollars, the interpreter, “the Lover” and “1989”.

A fan, the photographer, musical freelance graphic designer Holly Turner, had received money from the Swift to the letter on Tumblr that they saw threatened their revenue, and he thought of going away from New York.

Swift sent him 3 thousand dollars, and he wrote: “Holly, you always you were there for me, I want for you now. I hope this helps. With love, Taylor”. Turner was understandably surprised way. Swift “literally saved my ability to stay here. I can’t believe it,” wrote Turner.

Swift sent him 3 thousand dollars to another fan, he was worried about their accounts. “This man is magical and amazing. Don’t know where to start,” wrote the fan grateful.

MUSICIAN COUNTRY COME TOGETHER TO SPECIAL

The Academy of Country music is known for a stellar list of artists for your special home, which will be broadcast by CBS on 5. april, instead their prices every year, have been postponed. Shania Twain, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and Eric Church are some of the 23 singers for the participation in “ACM Presents: Our Country”.

The prices of the ACM will be presented on 16 september, with Urban as the host.

Also you will be in the special Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker and Thomas Rhett

During the program, Bryan, Paisley and Rucker encabezarán a tribute to Kenny Rogers, the star of the country music deceased of the past 20.March.

FOURTH-VERLAG, PULLS OUT OF BOOK EXPO

Another important publishing house withdrew the book Expo, the annual meeting of the industry in the United States. Hachette Book Group, was in the fourth, the so-called “Big Five” known not to attend the event in July or BookCon for fans that takes place.

“The effects of coronavirus, which is still to be seen, Hachette Book Group has decided to look at your participation in book Expo and BookCon 2020 for the health and well-being of our employees and authors,” said the publisher on Thursday in a press release.

“We will surprise us in contact with the book dealers, librarians, and readers, but we are obliged to find new ways to us public, with our books and authors”.

Penguin Random House, HarperCollins Publishers and Simon & Schuster have also cancelled. The fifth major publisher, Macmillan, has refused to make statements.

The organizer of the Convention, ReedPOP, moved, had a book Expo and BookCon from may to July. The event will take place at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York, the time has transformed it into a hospital for emergencies in the middle of the pandemic of the coronavirus.

wheel