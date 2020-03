Dsince it appeared in the Hollywood Salma Hayek it was almost immediately a sex symbol and Latin America labeled. However, as you might expect, the star focuses more on the appearance of a sophisticated, well-mannered, as in the tops, and sexy dresses for other times.

Click on the photo gallery to see how the style of the Actress it has become over the years

See Also: Anna’s dream was completed 31 years ago. Here is the birthday cake